ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces assault and harassment charges after he allegedly hit, kicked and slammed his girlfriend on the ground in front of children in the household.
Christopher Michael Thrush, 40, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 12.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 104 Flagstone Road for a domestic assault Nov. 12, where they reported the victim, who sustained physical injuries, needed medical attention, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Thrush allegedly left the scene in a green Chevrolet sedan after the woman called 911, and was traveling to Bradford.
Police reportedly discovered Thrush was driving with a suspended driver’s license, and advised the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department to try and locate him on State Route 255.
The victim, Thrush’s girlfriend and roommate, was allegedly bleeding from the face, arms and hands when police arrived, and sustained a swollen ear. She said she and Thrush got into a verbal argument that escalated, resulting in his slamming her on the ground twice, allegedly striking her in the face and kicking her body, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Children at the residence reportedly witnessed the assault.
The SMPD took Thrush into custody after Johnsonburg Police apprehended him. Thrush admitted he subjected the woman to physical contact and corroborated all witness statements, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Thrush is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26 at Jacob’s office.