ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly took photos of a woman in her apartment without her consent.
Donald Craig Penfield Jr., 39, of St. Marys, is charged with two counts of invasion of privacy – viewing, photographing, etc. a person without their consent, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 1.
The City of St. Marys Police Department met with a woman May 17, 2021, who said that on April 11, 2021, she observed intimate images of herself on Penfield’s phone, images that were allegedly taken without her consent or knowledge.
Earlier in the day on May 17, 2021, the victim told police that several images were uploaded to her phone by Penfield – some of the same intimate photos she observed on his phone in April, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim was able to capture and save two of the images. Penfield then allegedly sent her a message, attempting to explain why those images were showing up on her phone.
The woman confirmed the images were of her, where she is partially nude in her apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police obtained a search warrant to examine Penfield’s phone, executed May 26, 2021. One of the photographs the victim reportedly captured was allegedly found on Penfield’s phone. He had deleted it, but it was able to be recovered. The photo was originally taken Oct. 7, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Penfield’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 17.