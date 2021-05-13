ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony charges after he allegedly admitted to video recording a woman and a young girl showering.
Michael Alan Rairdan, 20, of St. Marys, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of photographing/filming/depicting a sex act on computer, photo, etc.; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and invasion of privacy – viewing, photographing, etc., a person without their consent, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 23.
The City of St. Marys Police Department spoke to a woman on Feb. 21 at the station regarding an incident that allegedly occurred the night prior at a Bank Street residence. The woman said Rairdan was making inappropriate sexual comments towards her. She said she then went into the bathroom to take a shower and allegedly saw Rairdan’s phone propped up on the sink and pointed towards the shower, actively recording a video, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On July 31, 2020, police had received a Childline report regarding an incident involving a 15-year-old and Rairdan at the same Bank Street residence. The juvenile told police that a few days prior to June 19, 2020, she discovered Rairdan’s cell phone on the bathroom sink recording. She checked the videos and deleted the one she found of herself in the shower.
During the interview with Rairdan on Feb. 21, 2021, he allegedly admitted to leaving his cell phone in the bathroom to record on Feb. 20, 2021. He also allegedly admitted to attempting to record the 15-year-old girl on the date she reported finding his phone in the bathroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When asked why someone would do something like this, Rairdan allegedly said “probably to get nude photos of her,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rairdan waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Tuesday and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 4.