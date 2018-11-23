ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while an 11-year-old was present.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday, John Wayne Hutchins, 43, of 247 S. Michael St., St. Marys, and an 11-year-old child accompanied a woman on a trip to Clarion.
According to statements the woman made to police, she picked the two up in St. Marys and, while she was driving, Hutchins grabbed at her inappropriately and put his hands around her neck and shook her. Hutchins then allegedly exposed himself and asked her to perform a sexual act on him. All of this occurred while the 11-year-old was in the car, according to the woman’s statements.
The woman told police she dropped Hutchins and the child off and went straight to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ridgway.
According to the affidavit, the woman then agreed to participate in a wiretap “where she directed text messages to Hutchins in an attempt to gain an admission of the crime.” According to police, Hutchins admitted to the actions described in text message conversations observed by police.
In an interview with police, Hutchins denied ever touching the woman “in a sexual manner or in any way that would be considered assault,” according to the affidavit.
Hutchins faces a felony charge of corruption of minors, misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and indecent exposure, and a summary charge of harassment — subject other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Martin is scheduled Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.