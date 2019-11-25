ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged with stalking and making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened two people and followed them with a breaker bar.
Troy Alan Cool, 50, of St. Marys, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking, two second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 20.
An officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department was on patrol Nov. 19 when he reportedly heard shouting between three people, and observed Cool following two people, carrying what he believed to be a pipe. It was later identified as a two-foot metal-breaker bar, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool was told to drop the object, and he did. An investigation revealed that Cool allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to one of the victims. He also allegedly showed up to the two victims’ place of employment, attempting to start a physical fight. He reportedly arrived there with the breaker bar, and was following the victims home when the officer spotted him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police determined that Cool’s text messages threatening physical violence toward the two victims, followed by his arrival at their place of employment and following them in public while carrying a weapon and allegedly making verbal threats, was enough reason to take him into custody and charge him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office in St. Marys.