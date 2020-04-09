WEEDVILLE — A St. Marys man faces a theft charge after he allegedly stole a couch and two full-size beds from a landlord.
Seth Emery Galbraith, 24, of St. Marys, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 24.
Ridgway State Police responded to Bennetts Valley Highway in Jay Township following a report of a theft Dec. 22, 2019. The victim and landlord of the residence told police that Galbraith removed furniture from the residence without permission, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also reportedly said Galbraith was the tenant living in the residence for two years.
After not paying rent for two months, Galbraith was advised of his pending eviction and was advised to take his belongings from the residence. When the landlord returned, one couch and two full-size beds, valued at a total of $700, were missing, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said Galbraith was advised to only take his belongings and that the furniture didn’t belong to him.
Galbraith later reportedly told police he didn’t steal the furniture, but threw it away because it was in poor condition.
Galbraith’s preliminary hearing will be held at 11 a.m. May 12 at Jacob’s office.