ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man confined in the Elk County Jail faces several charges after he allegedly threatened a family with a knife July 6.
Brandon Alexander Penfield, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
St. Marys Police were dispatched to the area of Theresia and Schissle streets July 6 for reports of a man who had allegedly smashed a car window and was threatening a car full of people with a knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While responding, police were told the suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, but they spotted Penfield leaving the area of Kaulmont Park. An officer approached Penfield and ordered him to stop, which he didn’t, and observed him throwing something. Police took Penfield into custody, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers contacted the victims on Theresia Street, who said Penfield and his girlfriend were allegedly walking down the road arguing. As the victims attempted to turn into their driveway, Penfield reportedly smacked the passenger-side mirror and damaged it. Penfield allegedly approached the vehicle, sticking his head inside the passenger-side window and drew a knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Penfield reportedly said, “Is there a problem? Go ahead and do something about it” to the driver. He allegedly threatened and frightened the victims with the knife, including two children in the back seat of the car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After obtaining a search warrant, police searched Penfield, reportedly obtaining a large hunting knife. Penfield was also observed throwing a red case of drug paraphernalia behind a nearby bush, which contained hypodermic needles, a spoon, cotton swabs, a pen tube, cut straw and additional folding knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Penfield’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 16 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.