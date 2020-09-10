ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man who allegedly broke into a residence, ate bananas and fell asleep on the couch while under the influence of methamphetamine is facing a felony charge.
Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s Sept. 8.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 376 Walnut St. Aug. 23 for reports of an unconscious man on the back porch. Police met with the complainants, who reportedly said the man entered the residence, ate bananas in the kitchen and left a pair of gloves near the kitchen sink, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The individuals said they had no idea who the man was, and that he was sleeping on the couch on their back porch, which is enclosed and connected to the residence.
Police identified Chicola as the suspect, according to the affidavit. After multiple attempts, they were able to wake him up, and discovered that he had allegedly taken a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, the night prior. He allegedly entered the residence while under the influence, and fell asleep on the couch.
Chicola’s preliminary hearing is set for 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20.