ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was allegedly apprehended with 38 bags of heroin and other drugs recently.
Tristan Levi Cheatle, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 29.
A City of St. Marys Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop March 28, in which Cheatle, a male driver and a woman were in a red Jeep. The officer noted the vehicle had reportedly just left Cheatle’s residence, which had been under observation after reports of ongoing drug sales activity there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman in the vehicle had reportedly overdosed on heroin the evening before, with Cheatle present. Police deployed K9 Nando on the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of two glassine bags containing heroin and one empty stamp bag, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Investigation of these items indicated Cheatle had allegedly also had sold bags of heroin to the driver of the Jeep. The investigation also resulted in more heroin being found at Cheatle’s residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A lockbox in Cheatle’s bedroom allegedly contained pill bottles with about 30 bags of heroin, eight empty stamp bags, suboxone strips and various pills, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also discovered eight additional bags of heroin after they searched Cheatle.
Cheatle’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. April 7. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.