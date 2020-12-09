ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is confined in the Elk County Jail following a traffic stop that resulted in the alleged seizure of several drugs and paraphernalia.
Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 25.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway began following a black vehicle with black wheels traveling on State Route 153 on Nov. 2. The vehicle, which police and the Elk County Drug Task Force recognized due to it being used to make drug runs from Pittsburgh and Clearfield back to the Elk County area, is usually allegedly being driven by Badeau, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police saw that Badeau was the driver, and have reportedly had multiple DUI encounters with him and were aware of multiple warrants for his arrest throughout Elk County.
On Toby Road, police conducted a traffic stop, where Badeau reportedly said he was coming from a friend’s house. When police called the friend in question, he allegedly stated Badeau was never there. The officer reportedly saw several air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror and a blue butane torch on the driver’s side floor. Badeau’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot, and he had apparent sores on his face and hand, indicative of methamphetamine usage, and there was a faint odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The City of St. Marys Police Department also deployed K-9 Officer Nando to the scene, who alerted to the presence of illegal drugs coming from within the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, which allegedly resulted in the seizure of three plastic bags, one measuring cup and two butane lighters, one square container, a digital scale, one glasses holder, one glass-sealed container, one tent stake, one bubblegum THC container, two glass smoking pipes, one smoking plastic/glass tube with residue, aluminum foil, a plastic key card, a gold plate, a 100-gram weight, a plastic tube with suspected methamphetamine, a small plastic bag with suspected marijuana, one loaded dab pen and four dab refills.
Badeau later allegedly refused a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk.
Badeau waived his preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4, 2021. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.