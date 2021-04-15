ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he was allegedly apprehended with 132 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Chase Matthew Meyer, 24, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony –possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office.
The City of St. Marys Police Department observed a Ford F150 turn onto Poplar Road March 1, and the vehicle reportedly had tinted windows and protruding tire treads. When police stopped the driver, Meyer, he was allegedly acting nervous. When asked to step out of the vehicle, it was not in park. K9 Officer Nando alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within Meyer’s vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search warrant was executed on Meyer’s vehicle, resulting in the findings of 132 grams of methamphetamine, several Ziploc bags, a digital scale, measuring spoon and glass smoking devices. Two registered handguns were also reportedly found in Meyer’s backpack.
Meyer’s preliminary hearing was continued and is set for April 27. Bail is set at $10,000.