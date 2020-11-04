ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a chase when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop Oct. 10.
Jadon Michael Williamson, 22, of St. Marys, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 10.
City of St. Marys Police were on patrol when they observed a vehicle with no license or temporary license plate Oct. 10 in the area of Lecker Road. The vehicle allegedly increased its speed through a stop sign. There was also a woman pushing a stroller on the left-hand side of the road near the stop sign, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly continued on South Michael Road, and Elk County Control was notified of a vehicle pursuit, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The maroon Ford F150 continued onto South Michael Circle, then going off the road into a field near St. Marys Lumber. Police allegedly followed the vehicle until it took an abrupt turn off of a trail, and the pursuit was stopped.
Police received an anonymous tip that the truck in question was parked on Rosely Road. During an interview with Williamson Oct. 11, he allegedly admitted he was driving the truck, and said he thought police would “leave him alone” once he entered the woods. Williamson had no registration, inspection or insurance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
It was also noted that $3,633.61 in damage was done to the police patrol car during this incident.
Williamson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1.