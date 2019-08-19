KERSEY — A St. Marys man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly grabbed a pregnant woman by the throat and threw her to the ground.
Anthony Michael Dornish, 26, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felonies of burglary and criminal trespass, a simple assault misdemeanor and has been cited for harassment.
On Aug. 3, Ridgway State Police received word that Dornish arrived at 401 Toby Road in Kersey after being informed by the victim he was not allowed there, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He allegedly started an argument with her, attempting to rekindle a former relationship, when she asked him to leave.
The victim reportedly tried to enter the house and close the door, in response to which Dornish allegedly blocked the doorway with his foot, then forced the door open and grabbed the pregnant victim by her throat, picked her up and threw her to the floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim reportedly tried to leave the house several times, while Dornish continued to physically restrain her.
He reportedly eventually left the residence in a white van.
Dornish is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post $7,500 unsecured bail Aug. 6. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway.