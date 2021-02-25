RIDGWAY — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly ran from police following an attempted traffic stop.
Ronald W. Feldbauer, 54, of St. Marys, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and fleeing to avoid apprehension, a felony in the third degree and several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Feb. 18.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Old State Road in Jones Township Feb. 3. As police attempted to catch up to the vehicle, they noticed it parked in the parking lot of Biondi’s Feeds and Needs. The driver exited the vehicle and allegedly began to run through the snow and over a fence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket and a ball cap.
When police inquired about the gold Pontiac G6, it came back to Feldbauer, who reportedly had a DUI suspended license and active warrant for his arrest, due to failure to appear, out of Harrisburg, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When backup arrived, police followed Feldbauer’s tracks in the snow toward Johnsonburg, where Feldbauer was allegedly seen in the Clarion River, attempting to get out on the opposite side. A trooper on the opposite side pursued him and he was taken into custody.
Feldbauer reportedly told police he was exposed to someone who had COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also had a cut on his right hand. Feldbauer was transported to Johnsonburg Elementary School, where an ambulance was requested due to his hypothermic state and cut to the hand, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While Feldbauer was being treated, police reportedly observed his eyes to be constricted, slurred speech and foaming at the mouth.
EMS personnel retrieved 15 suboxone films from Feldbauer’s possession. He reportedly refused a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk.
Feldbauer’s preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at Martin’s office.