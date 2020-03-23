ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces felony charges after police reportedly found methamphetamine and a homemade pipe bomb inside his residence.
Robert Charles Tilburg III, 38, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 14.
Officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department were on patrol in the area of 430 N. St. Marys St. March 14, when they observed Tilburg, who was sought on an active warrant for his arrest in McKean County, enter a Dodge Caliber sedan. Police followed the car and reportedly observed two men making furtive movements, including reaching around and underneath seats, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police conducted a traffic stop, and ordered the occupants to raise their hands. The driver, Frank Martin Sharretts, 44, of St. Marys, reportedly continued to reach around inside the vehicle.
Tilburg was reportedly found to be in possession of a glass pipe used to inhale methamphetamine, a silver storage container and empty bags containing methamphetamine residue. A sweep of the vehicle resulted the discovery of a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine as well. Sharretts reportedly admitted to police that he shoved the bag between the seats.
When Sharretts was interviewed by police, he reportedly said he obtained the meth from Tilburg, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sharretts said Tilburg told him he keeps meth concealed in an alarm clock in his residence.
Police executed a search warrant on Tilburg’s residence March 14, and that search reportedly resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a home-made pipe bomb and drug paraphernalia.
Tilburg is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Jacob’s office.
Sharretts is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. May 12.