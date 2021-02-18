ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police officer in the chest and resisted arrest following a disturbance.
Nathan Lee Suranofsky, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with aggravated assault by attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, resisting arrest/other law enforcement and disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 12.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a South Michael Street residence for a noise disturbance Feb. 11. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a blood trail leading into the common area of the residence and going up the stairs to the apartment door. A victim informed police they heard loud crashes and yelling coming from an apartment.
Police were familiar with the apartment, as they responded to it Dec. 1, 2020 for a noise disturbance, when Suranofsky was provided a warning due to tumultuous behavior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Feb. 11, officers reportedly observed screaming and loud music within the complex. Suranofsky answered the door, and he then allegedly closed it and began yelling within the apartment. Police could hear Suranofsky allegedly yelling threats and profanities within the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They also heard what sounded like a metal object scraping against the door.
After some time, Suranofsky stepped outside into the common area, where he began acting irrationally and screaming, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He then allegedly struck an officer in the chest. Officers attempted to place him under arrest, at which time he allegedly pulled away from police. They used force to restrain and make a lawful arrest.
Suranofsky’s preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at Jacob’s office.