ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged for the 2019 robbery of Johnson’s Grocery store on South Michael Street.
Adam Ross Curci, 32, of St. Marys, is charged with two felony counts of robbery, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 19.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to Johnson’s Grocery store at 343 S. Michael St. for an armed robbery in progress Nov. 27, 2019. The victim described the suspect as being approximately 6 feet tall or above with a thin build, long arms, glasses, a dark coat, blue jeans, short brown hair, a mustache and wearing sneakers, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The suspect allegedly approached the counter, drew a knife and pointed it at her saying “Give me all of your money,” before running through the rear exit of the store. The suspect allegedly attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful.
The incident was caught on Johnson’s Grocery’s surveillance system and reviewed by police, who believed Curci was responsible. The victim said she feared for her life during the attempted robbery.
Police seized two evidentiary items from the scene, including a blue, green and yellow plaid flannel shirt and one pair of black Coleman goggles, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Throughout the investigation, police reportedly received several calls from concerned citizens about Curci allegedly being the robber. Footage from Straub Brewery captured the suspect, believed to be Curci, walking toward E. Kaul Ave. minutes after the robbery, where he resides, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Nov. 29, 2019, police conducted a DNA swab on Curci, which reportedly matched what was extracted from the goggles worn by the suspect during the armed robbery, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Curci is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 30 at Jacob’s office.