ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing several charges after he allegedly physically assaulted a young child, causing several injuries.
Ryan Robert Roidt, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than 6 years old and strangulation by applying pressure to the throat or neck, both felonies in the second degree, endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 18.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a referral and CYS (Children and Youth Services) report on suspected child abuse June 31, 2020. The report, made by Penn Highlands DuBois staff members after treating injuries, said the juvenile was allegedly choked and kicked by Roidt, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The child was reportedly at Roidt’s house on High Street in St. Marys May 28, 2020. After the child returned home, an adult reportedly noticed some marks on the child’s neck and lower back, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said that Roidt allegedly grabbed them by the neck when he was angry.
During a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) interview June 1, 2020, the victim said Roidt also allegedly grabbed them by the face and squeezed and pushed them against the floor.
At the police station June 9, 2020, Roidt reportedly denied all of the allegations. He said the victim was taking money and candy and hiding it in their room, so he yelled at the child and sat them against the wall in a time out, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police received photos from the ER June 23, 2020, which reportedly showed yellow and red bruising on the child’s back, red and yellow bruising on the neck area and bruising from the armpit to hip, as well as red finger marks, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After looking at the photos, Roidt still denied the incident. He said he found smeared cookie in the child’s room, cleaned up the mess and then went to sleep. Roidt’s girlfriend reportedly told police she was the one who cleaned up the cookie mess, and she saw no bruising on the victim the next morning.
Roidt’s polygraph test Aug. 12 reportedly showed he was being deceptive. Roidt then admitted to squeezing the child’s mouth, and that he may have “blacked out,” but said he did not grab the child by the throat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Roidt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Jacob’s office.