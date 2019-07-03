ST. MARYS — An Elk County man faces assault and harassment charges after allegedly striking his girlfriend several times and dragging her across the kitchen by her hair.
St. Marys police charged Jason Alan Brosky, 33, of St. Marys, with simple assault and harassment.
Police were dispatched to a West Mill Street residence in response to a report of a domestic disturbance on the night of June 18. An officer made contact with the landlord’s assistant and victim’s mother, who claimed her daughter had contacted her about going to the hospital due to injuries from an alleged fight with Brosky, her boyfriend of seven years, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They also told police they heard shouts inside the apartment.
After the door was unlocked, police entered and made contact with the victim, who said an altercation with Brosky became physical. Brosky reportedly told police his girlfriend threw a dirty diaper at him, but he denied hitting her, adding he did push her away two or three times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police Brosky allegedly struck her on the back several times, then drug her across the kitchen by her hair. Red marks and bruises were reportedly observed on her back and arm.
Brosky will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway at 3 p.m. Aug. 5.