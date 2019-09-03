ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman and threatened to “throw her through the wall” while she was holding her grandchild.
Shane Allen Hulings, 51, of St. Marys, is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
The St. Marys Police Department responded to a South St. Marys Street address Aug. 23, where Hulings was reportedly seen intoxicated. The caller reportedly told police she entered the house, assuming Hulings was asleep, and sat with her 3-year-old granddaughter. Hulings reportedly entered the room and began an argument.
The woman was attempting to call 911 on her cell phone, when Hulings allegedly approached and grabbed her by the arms, forcibly taking the phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman was told police she was unable to get away from Hulings, as he allegedly threatened to “throw her through the wall” while she was holding her grandchild.
The victim located another phone and called 911.
Hulings’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office.