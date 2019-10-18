ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is being held in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly punched and pushed his girlfriend in a domestic incident Oct. 10.
Mitchell Elliott Pfaff, 29, of St. Marys, is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 10.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received report of a domestic disturbance at 169 Larch Road Oct. 10. This address has seen seven domestic-disturbance reports since 2017, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly heard a man shouting inside the residence. They knocked on the door and spoke with a woman who was visibly upset and reportedly said, “Take him. He hit me twice,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police recognized the man as Pfaff, who lives with the alleged victim and is known to be in a relationship with her.
The woman told police that Pfaff allegedly came home drunk, took her cell phone, punched her in the stomach and left arm and pushed her against a dryer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also spoke with the victim’s daughter, who reportedly said she saw Pfaff push her mother and ran to the neighbor’s house because she was scared.
Pfaff is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Jacob’s office in St. Marys.