ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man accused of spending $1,100 on another man’s debit card is facing several charges.
Jordan Thomas Peterson, 25, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felony of accessing a device he was not authorized to use, theft by unlawful taking, possessing a known counterfeit device and driving without a license, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 17.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a call regarding stolen mail and access device fraud Nov. 4, where the victim said he lost his bank card and requested a new one, which he never received. He told police he received confirmation the card was activated, and discovered someone used the new card Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, withdrawing $1,100 from his bank account, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After reviewing a bank statement from the victim’s account Nov. 7, police reportedly discovered two $200 transactions at DeLullo’s Deli and Car Wash, $150 and $400 transactions at Sheetz and $3 and $143 transactions at Fuel On, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said he did not perform any of these transactions.
A review of the business’ surveillance footage allegedly revealed Peterson withdrawing the money and driving a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.
When interviewed at the COSMPD Nov. 20, Peterson reportedly admitted to finding the debit card, activating it and withdrawing $1,100, as well as operating the Chevrolet Malibu without a driver’s license.
Peterson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.at Jacob’s office.