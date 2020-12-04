RIDGWAY — A St. Marys man is facing assault and harassment charges following an alleged incident in early November.
Mustafa S. Hitaj, 43, of St. Marys, has been charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 7. Bail was set at $5,000.
The victim in this case arrived at the Ridgway State Police station Nov. 7 to report an alleged assault that occurred at a Grant Road residence.
The woman reportedly told police she had been arguing with Hitaj, asking him for money he owed her and to leave the residence, to which he said no. When she grabbed the joint checkbook to get the money herself, Hitaj allegedly started pushing her and preventing her from going inside of the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While back inside the kitchen, Hitaj allegedly spit in the woman’s face and punched her in the eye, according to the affidavit.
During the conversation with police, they allegedly observed a scratch above her chest and a bruise under her left eye.
Hitaj’s preliminary hearing was continued and will be held Dec. 9 at Martin’s office.