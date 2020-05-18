JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys man charged with 11 felony counts in connection with the theft of items valued at thousands of dollars waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Michael Edward Cherry, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with two counts of burglary, a felony in the second degree; conspiracy by burglary, also a felony in the second degree; two felony counts of criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure; theft by unlawful taking; conspiracy by theft; and receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 10.
According to the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department, two individuals reported items stolen from their garage March 24 — a yellow plow, ATV utility trailer and five-gallon gas can, with a total value of $7,500, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A neighbor told police his garage next to the victim’s was also burglarized. A three-wheeler, two chainsaws, two lawnmowers, weed eaters, five large totes with decorations, a five-gallon gas can and hand tools were reported missing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police obtained video footage from Schaedler Yesco Supplies, across the street from Cherry’s residence, that reportedly showed a truck and trailer with a red ATV and three-wheeler pull into his driveway the day of burglary. Individuals were reportedly seen unloading items into Cherry’s basement.
A search of Cherry’s residence reportedly resulted in the seizure of three-wheelers, ATVs and dirt bikes. Cherry reportedly told authorities the rest of the stolen items were stored in his girlfriend’s garage on Maurus Street, including chainsaws, weed eaters, lawnmowers, tools and a three-wheeler.
Cherry will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 1. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.