ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces several charges after his children were reportedly found in the same apartment with open-blade knives, drug paraphernalia and feces and urine all over the floor and walls.
Cory Lynn Chapman, 34, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs to or selling weapons, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 13.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 257 W. Mill St. to assist the St. Marys Area Ambulance Jan. 8 with a suspected drug use incident, when officers reportedly observed drug paraphernalia and inappropriate living conditions in the upstairs apartment, as well as the smell of burnt marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The male patient, Chapman, gave officers permission to search the apartment, where they noted the smell of marijuana, feces and urine and found all rooms were trashed with debris, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers saw feces on the floor and spread on the hallway walls, as well as rotting food and flying insects.
Three children were reportedly observed sitting on the couch, either naked or barely wearing any clothing. There were also allegedly several open-blade knives and drug paraphernalia in plain view and accessible to the children, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chapman reportedly told police he was the primary parent or guardian of the children, and that he and his friend were under the influence of controlled substances. Chapman allegedly referred to himself as “stoned,” and “a pothead.”
The 7-year-old child also reportedly told police that his father was doing “illegal things” that night.
Elk County Children and Youth Services and Elk County Animal Control were summoned to the apartment, where weapons, contraband and drug paraphernalia were seized, including pills, brass knuckles, 12 knives, a hookah, 100 Ziploc bags, a digital scale, two scrapers, metal grinders, torch lighters, plastic containers with residue, metal-pipe scrapers and a filter screen, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chapman’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Jacob’s office.