ST MARYS — A St. Marys man faces 24 felony counts of child rape and statutory sexual assault stemming from an incidents that allegedly started around eight years ago.
The City of St. Marys Police Department filed 40 charges against Cody Alan Anders, 22, of St. Marys, June 12. He faces eight felony counts of forceable rape, eight felony counts of rape of a child, eight felony counts of statutory sexual assault, eight felony counts of sexual assault and eight counts of incest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a source employed by Elk County Children and Youth Services arrived at the SMPD March 28 saying she wanted to report a sex crime. An 8-year-old female victim reached out to a youth counselor, saying Anders, who was 14 at the time, had sex with her when they were living in the same residence. This allegedly continued for two years until the victim moved out.
Anders was 16 years old and the victim was 10 when the last act occurred, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were told Anders used a slight amount of force during the acts, which occurred approximately seven to eight times over the two-year period, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Case workers transported the victim to an assessment center in Smethport where a forensic interview was conducted April 1. Police interviewed Anders April 13. He reportedly denied ever having sex with the victim.
Anders’ preliminary hearing will be held at 2 p.m. July 30 at the office of District Judge Marl Jacob of St. Marys.