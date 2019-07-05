ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces child endangerment charges after his 4-year-old boy was reportedly found wandering South Michael Street alone.
Patrick John Rairdan, 35, of St. Marys, was charged with a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children June 24.
The St. Marys Police Department received a report of an unsupervised child in the area of Ash and Pine streets in the city of St. Marys April 7, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police made contact with the child and the complainants. The child reportedly only knew his first name and was sitting in a red push car. The complainants told officers they found the child alone on the sidewalk in the area of South Michael Street, stopping him from riding his push car into traffic, according to the affidavit.
The temperature was 37 degrees, and police said the child was noticeably cold, so they placed him in the front seat of the patrol car. The child fell asleep while police checked the area and contacted Elk County Children and Youth Services, according to the affidavit.
For an hour, police were unable to make contact with the boy’s parents, so they took him to the SMPD station, where CYS assisted in identifying Rairdan as the child’s father. Police returned to 235 South Michael Street, apartment 1, knocking a few times before a woman answered the door. She reportedly told police Rairdan was sleeping.
Rairdan, according to officers, did not seem concerned that his child had left the apartment, but became irate with police and demanded the child be returned to him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rairdan’s preliminary hearing will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.