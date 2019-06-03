ST. MARYS — A man accused in connection with a drug delivery that resulted in the death of a Wilcox man last year has been charged with 17 felonies in a 2017 burglary case.
On May 20, the St. Marys Police Department charged Zachary Joseph Dynda, 21, of St. Marys, with a first-degree felony of burglary, 14 second-degree felonies of receiving stolen property and theft, criminal trespassing, loitering and criminal use of a communication facility.
Police responded to 322 Benedict Street in St. Marys May 19, 2017, for a reported burglary. The victim reportedly discovered someone had entered his residence through a second-story window, taking seven firearms, a Canon camera, $80 and other firearm accessories, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
An investigation resulted in fingerprints found on the second-story window of the residence, which were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory, according to the affidavit. The fingerprints didn’t match and were entered into the unidentified fingerprint database.
Police conducted an interview with Dynda June 1, 2017, during which he reportedly said he didn’t know the victim and had no idea where Benedict Street is located, denying any involvement in the burglary.
Dynda was arrested Sept. 9, 2018, for drug-abuse violations. When his fingerprints were run through the identification system, they reportedly matched the ones from the burglary that occurred May 19, 2017, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A certified fingerprint examiner with the Pennsylvania State Police examined the prints and confirmed the match.
A forensic cell-phone examination on Oct. 5, 2018, resulted in police finding Dynda allegedly facilitating the sales of firearms for heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In the recovered text messages, Dynda speaks of a handgun several big firearms. Seven firearms were reportedly taken during the burglary, only one a handgun.
An interview was conducted with one of Dynda’s roommates March 14, 2019, who said he and Paul Lenze were out breaking into vehicles at night, wanting to “do a robbery,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim reportedly had Lenze over to the residence, where he discovered the vintage firearms.
The witness claimed Dynda had confided in him about the situation. He reportedly told police Lenze and Dynda stashed the firearms, selling them to a person in New Jersey, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dynda is also facing felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture of deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, which were filed by the St. Marys Police Department in March. He will be arraigned on those charges at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.
Dynda is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bail. His preliminary hearing in this case is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.