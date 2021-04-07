ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly broke into an apartment and stole merchandise.
Edgardo Manuel Rosa, 20, of St. Marys, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing, a third-degree felony, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 4.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a West Condot Road apartment April 4 for a report of a burglary. Police met with the victims, who said they left their apartment April 3 and returned April 4 to find it in disarray with the bedroom window unlocked. One of the victims was missing a vape pen with medical marijuana. The victims said there was also a melted blue popsicle rapper on the night stand, which they did not leave, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
One of the victims advised that there were other incidents in which they believed someone entered the apartment, including April 2, when they found their buprenorphine prescription was missing pills. They were also missing earbuds, according to police.
One of the victims told police they knew Rosa, whom reportedly lived in an apartment near theirs. The family told police that they suspected it was Rosa who entered their apartment.
Police made contact with Rosa and his mother in another apartment, where she granted them permission to enter. Rosa handed them a vape pen that was between the bed and the wall. He denied taking the earbuds, but allowed police to view his Bluetooth connections on his phone, which showed “JLab JBuds Air Sport” under “paired devices,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A brief search of the area around the bed resulted in a small plastic bag containing white residue and a box of unused syringes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rosa’s preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at Jacob’s office. Bail is set at $10,000.