JOHNSONBURG — A St. Marys man has been jailed on felony charges following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred July 12.
Shawn Anthony Mancuso, 32, of St. Marys, is charged with burglary – overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a third-degree felony, simple assault, criminal mischief – damaging property and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 12.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to a domestic dispute in progress, where a man had allegedly broke into a Water Street Extension apartment and thrown a woman to the ground, also smashing her belongings. The man was identified as Mancuso, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police arrived, they could see plants and items on the patio were thrown around, and the screen on the left window was pulled open. The apartment was in disarray, with the victim’s belongings scattered, including TV, remotes, decorations and curtain roads, broken, according to the affidavit of probable cause, totaling an estimated $900 value. The woman reportedly told police that she had been shoved to the ground by Mancuso, and he had kicked her when she tried to prevent him from smashing her TV. The woman said he entered the apartment through the front left window while she was sleeping.
Mancuso allegedly caused the damages to her personal property and assaulted her before fleeing the scene when she called 911. As police were leaving the scene, they reportedly saw Mancuso sitting across the street, and he started to walk toward an upper parking lot. When told he was under arrest, he allegedly took off running, and police were unable to locate him. An arrest warrant was issued for Mancuso.
Mancuso is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 21.