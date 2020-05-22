ST MARYS — A St. Marys man faces felony forgery charges in connection with the theft and forgery of checks last year.
John Martin Ackley, 29, of St. Marys, is charged with five counts of forgery, a felony in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received a call from the victim Nov. 22, 2019, who said someone stole several of his Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union checks, filled them out, signed and cashed them without consent, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The checks were allegedly made out to Ackley.
Police reviewed copies of five checks, which were reportedly written and cashed without the victim’s consent, and were “pay to the order of” Ackley. Receipts were reportedly signed by Ackley, too, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Checks were written in the amounts of $120, $170, $120, $200 and $75.
Police reviewed video footage from the credit union for the dates and times at which three of the forged checks were cashed, and Ackley reportedly was seen entering and handing the teller a check in exchange for cash, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Ackley was interviewed by police Jan. 1, 2020, and reportedly admitted taking the checks from the victim and cashing them at PNC bank, not Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union.
Ackley waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Tuesday and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.