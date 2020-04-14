ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man who was allegedly apprehended with 38 bags of heroin and other drugs waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob April 7.
Tristan Levi Cheatle, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office March 29.
A City of St. Marys Police Department officer March 28 stopped a red Jeep, in which Cheatle, a male driver and a woman were riding. The officer noted the vehicle had reportedly just left Cheatle’s residence, which had been under observation after reports of ongoing drug sales activity there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman in the vehicle had reportedly overdosed on heroin the evening before with Cheatle present. Police deployed K9 Nando on the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of two glassine bags containing heroin and one empty stamp bag, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Investigation of the items indicated Cheatle had allegedly sold bags of heroin to the driver of the Jeep and more heroin was found at Cheatle’s residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A lockbox in Cheatle’s bedroom allegedly contained pill bottles with about 30 bags of heroin, eight empty stamp bags, suboxone strips and various pills, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also allegedly discovered eight additional bags of heroin after they searched Cheatle.
Cheatle is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 4.