ST MARYS — A St. Marys man charged with possessing and selling methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing last week.
Vernon Randall Pierce Jr., 29, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an officer with the St. Marys Police Department and the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force, a confidential informant agreed to purchase methamphetamine from Pierce at his residence on South Michael Street July 13.
The informant completed the transaction while being observed by NCMDTF officers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police then knocked on the door of the apartment and took Pierce into custody, where he reportedly admitted to selling meth so that he could buy food. Searching him, police reportedly discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine at the time.
Inside the apartment, police also reportedly found a loaded syringe and a cell phone. Pierce reportedly admitted he loaded the syringe to inject methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search warrant signed by Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys was executed at Pierce’s apartment, where police reportedly seized controlled substances, drug paraphernalia — including hypodermic needles, a digital scale, packaging material and pipes — and cell phones.
Pierce reportedly admitted to using his cell phone to sell and obtain methamphetamine.
Pierce waived his preliminary hearing July 16 and will face formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5.