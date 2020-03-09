RIDGWAY — A St. Marys man has been jailed after he was allegedly apprehended with drugs, paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon and counterfeit money during a traffic stop.
Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony charge, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Feb. 26.
A Ridgway-based State Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Pennsylvania State Route 219 Jan. 6 for a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. Police approached the driver’s side of the Honda CRV when it was pulled into the parking lot of Lakeshore Community Services. The officer detected an odor of burnt marijuana, and reportedly noticed several air fresheners inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police searched the vehicle, and determined the driver, Badeau, was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon and counterfeit money, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Badeau was eventually transported to Penn Highlands Elk, where he reportedly refused a blood draw. Police learned that Badeau allegedly uses hidden compartments inside the vehicle to hide contraband, so an officer and K9 officer conducted a second search of the vehicle, resulting in additional drugs and paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Badeau’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 11 at Martin’s office.