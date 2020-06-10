ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged after he allegedly struck two people in the head recently.
Steven James Groll, 36, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was informed of an incident at an Erie Avenue apartment May 28. The two victims told police they went to Groll’s residence to give him money for groceries when an argument ensued.
Groll became angry and allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and punched her in the head twice, according to the affidavit of probable cause,. The other victim reportedly stepped in to try and stop the altercation, and Groll allegedly then punched them in the face as well.
The two victims visited the police station, where they reportedly told police their heads were hurting and they were unable to think straight, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bail was set at $5,000. Groll waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Tuesday.