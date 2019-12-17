ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man charged with stalking and making terroristic threats waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Dec. 10.
Troy Alan Cool, 50, of St. Marys, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking, two second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault, and two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment, according to documents filed at Martin’s office Nov. 20.
An officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department was on patrol Nov. 19 when he reportedly heard shouting between three people, and observed Cool following two people, carrying what he believed to be a pipe. It was later identified as a two-foot metal breaker bar, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool was told to drop the object, and he did. An investigation revealed that Cool allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to one of the victims. He also allegedly appeared at the two victims’ place of employment, attempting to start a physical fight. He reportedly arrived there with the breaker bar, and was following the victims home when the officer spotted him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 6.