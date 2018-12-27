ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after assaulting his girlfriend and then entering into an armed standoff with police Christmas Eve.
According to court documents, Joshua Earl Cool, 26, of 500 West Creek Road, faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and resisting arrest, and a summary charge of harassment following an incident late the night of Dec. 24.
An affidavit of probable cause in the case states St. Marys police responded to a report of a domestic assault at 500 West Creek Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Officers were informed a female victim had been struck in the head and was bleeding. She was waiting in the driveway for emergency medical personnel to arrive. She was eventually transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment.
Officers were also told Cool had gone into the house and shut off all of the lights. They were warned there were numerous firearms in the house.
According to police, upon arrival, officers found a female bleeding severely from her head and crying for help. She told officers she and Cool had gotten into an argument in the vehicle and he had struck her in the face. She told police Cool was highly intoxicated and possibly suicidal.
Officers covered the exit points of the house and began telling Cool to exit the residence, according to the affidavit. Cool refused, officers began to hear loud yelling from inside the house and they called for backup.
According to the affidavit, four officers, including another from St. Marys, one from Johnsonburg and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrived and prepared to enter the residence.
After the door to the house was open, officers began a dialogue with Cool in which it was noticed he was upset and intoxicated, and had a pistol.
Cool eventually was convinced to step into view, but refused to drop the pistol, according to police. The negotiating officer put away his firearm and got out a TASER. When he got the opportunity, he used the TASER on Cool, which only partially penetrated his clothing and only set him off balance, rather than subduing him.
Cool then jumped out of the living room window and fled to the backyard, according to police. When officers caught up with him, Cool allegedly cocked the pistol and attempted to load it. Police released a K9 officer and two officers took Cool into custody.
Cool was treated by emergency medical personnel, transported to Penn Highlands Elk and later released. He was later transported to the St. Marys police department.
Cool was officially arraigned Christmas Day before District Judge James Martin, who was on-call for the holiday. Cool was remanded to Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Cool is scheduled Jan. 8 before District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
