ST. MARYS — A 27-year-old St. Marys man is facing criminal charges as a result of an incident which occurred at his home in late 2017, according to St. Marys City Police.
Joseph Richard Foster, 362 Fernwood Road, St. Marys, has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and obstructing administration of law or the government function.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 10, 2017, after police responded to a death investigation at his residence.
Following the investigation, Foster was accused of possessing: Heroin, a Controlled I Substance; marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance; Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance; crystal methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and Buprenorphine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, along with drug paraphernalia, the police said.
In the report, police said Foster is accused of hiding the items before calling 911 for the death investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.