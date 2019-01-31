ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces additional charges after an attempt to escape from a holding cell at the St. Marys City Police Department.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Kyle Lee Sarginger, 29, of 1781 Bucktail Road, faces a felony charges of criminal attempt — escape and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest after an incident Jan. 18.
According to police, after being arrested for felony burglary charges, Sarginger was in custody at the police department and asked to use the restroom. Police removed him from his cell and, as they returned him, Sarginger rushed to a stairwell door, descended multiple flights of steps and exited the building through a service door.
An officer pursued Sarginger and had to utilize a Taser on him on Washington Street, according to police. According to police, Sarginger was only “momentarily” affected and attempted to flee again as the effects wore off.
The officer continued pursuit and had to “utilize hand to hand measures to affect the arrest” with the assistance of an off-duty officer, according to police.
Sarginger was assessed by emergency medical services and reported no injuries, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing for Sarginger is scheduled Feb. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
Sarginger was incarcerated in Elk County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.