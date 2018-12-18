ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after police investigated a vehicle in a ditch and a search turned up drugs.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on a dirt road off of North Paul Road on Dec. 15. Christopher Joseph Meyer, 39, of 79 Erie Ave., St. Marys, and a female were found in the car. Police allege there was an open bottle of pills on the seat.
An affidavit of probable cause in the case did not identify the female.
According to police, while Meyer said he did not believe there to be anything in the car, the female said there was a “large amount” of methamphetamine in a blue lunch box on the back seat and drug paraphernalia.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly found multiple small bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a metal spoon and more small, empty bags.
During a recorded interview with police, Meyer admitted to selling methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Meyer faces a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Meyer is scheduled Jan. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.