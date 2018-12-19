ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing nearly $1,000 worth of electronics.
According to court documents, Garret Gene Guilyard, 20, last known address of 171 Pear Road, St. Marys, is charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking for a break-in reported at 1031 Theresia St., Apt. 1, St. Marys, on Sept. 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, the resident at the Theresia Street apartment reported someone entered the premises and stole a Playstation 4, HP laptop computer and video games valued at approximately $950 and left a note with an obscene phrase on it.
According to police, a window on the south side of the building had hand prints on it and was the only point of entry found to be unsecured.
According to the affidavit, the prints were taken and processed through the Pennsylvania State Police Crime lab, which matched them to Guilyard’s.
A preliminary hearing for Guilyard is scheduled Feb. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
