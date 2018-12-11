A St. Marys man is facing charges including rape, involuntary servitude and promoting prostitution after he allegedly assaulted an unconscious woman and attempted to use images of the encounter to blackmail her.
Harold Eugene Carr, 60, of 156 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in August.
According to court documents, electronic devices seized from Carr during execution of a warrant Dec. 6 contained naked photographs and video of him sexually assaulting the woman while she was unconscious.
According to police, they began investigating the incident after speaking to the victim in November. The woman told police Carr assaulted her while she was heavily intoxicated at a residence described as being located at 16 Carr Lane.
Carr then allegedly told the woman about the incident and presented her with a “contract” for a six month period. According to the affidavit, the contract stipulated several activities and sexual acts the victim would be expected to perform with Carr before he would delete the photos and video.
According to the victim, she declined the agreement and attempted to convince Carr to delete the data. Carr allegedly threatened to show the images to various people if she did not agree.
In response to the woman’s report, St. Marys City Police, the Elk County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office worked with the victim to record a conversation between herself and Carr. During the conversation, Carr allegedly admitted to possessing nude photographs of the victim and refused to delete them. According to police, Carr also alluded to the agreement with the woman and claimed to have sent the images to two other people.
Carr was taken into custody following the conversation.
He was preliminarily arraigned Dec. 6 with felony counts of involuntary servitude and criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, criminal solicitation, promoting prostitution and selling obscene materials. On Dec. 7, he was arraigned on additional felony counts of rape and aggravated indecent assault, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
Carr is currently free on bail. Bail was listed for the Dec. 6 charges as $40,000 and for the Dec. 7 charges as $50,000, both cash.
Preliminary hearings for Carr are scheduled Dec. 18.
