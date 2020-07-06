ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man’s case for his alleged possession of drugs and paraphernalia was held for court at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office recently.
Jacob Allen Morroni, 33, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a communication facility, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office June 22.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 612 Washington St. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a building. Several porches and gas meters in front of the apartment building were significantly damaged, and Morroni was identified as the driver.
Morroni reportedly told police he fell asleep while driving home from Clearfield, but appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After a field sobriety test, police deemed Morroni under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Police searched the immediate area and Morroni, which resulted in the seizure of a glass methamphetamine pipe, $1,275, a cell phones, a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine, marijuana, Alprozolam and Buprenorphine pills, smoking devices, a digital scale box, plastic containers, cotton swaps, small rubber bands, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Morroni reportedly admitted the paraphernalia and cell phones belonged to him, as well as using methamphetamine prior to driving. When asked if he used his cell phones for drug transactions, he reportedly said if police reviewed the content, he would be “locked up for another 10 years.”
Morroni is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.