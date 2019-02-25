ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after a police search of his residence allegedly turned up heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
Three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were filed in St. Marys district court Friday against Thomas James Meyer, 34, of 112 Woodland Road.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, City of St. Marys police and the Elk County Drug Task Force began receiving information indicating the use and distribution of methamphetamine at Meyer’s residence in December 2018. Further investigation, including a Feb. 20 text message obtained by police, indicated Meyer was also involved in heroin trafficking.
Police obtained a warrant on Feb. 21 and searched Meyer’s residence that night.
According to the affidavit, police found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. According to police, approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana were pre-packaged in bags. Additionally, police found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, including pipes, packaging materials, and a digital scale. Three cell phones were also seized.
A preliminary hearing for Meyer is scheduled March 5 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
Meyer was being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
