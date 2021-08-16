ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing drug charges following a 2019 vehicle accident that allegedly resulted in the seizure of several drugs and paraphernalia.
Seth James Badeau, 24, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, fraud by altering/forging title, registration or insurance and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 28, 2021.
On Nov. 13, 2019, the City of St. Marys Police Department, Crystal Fire Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of South St. Marys Street at Vine Road, for reports of a collision involving two vehicles with one injury.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police identified Badeau as the driver of a silver 2003 Buick Century, with a male passenger. Both declined to be checked for injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Kia Rondo, sustained a knee injury and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk. The investigation showed the driver of the Buick allegedly drove through a steady red signal at the intersection of Vine Road, colliding with the driver’s side of the other. Both vehicles were severely damaged/totaled as a result of the collision, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police identified that Badeau had five bench warrants out, and his right to operate a vehicle had reportedly been suspended. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine, a syringe and butane torch.
The Buick Century was impounded, and K9 Nando was deployed to the exterior of the vehicle, and alerted to the odor of controlled substances. The search resulted in the alleged seizure of individually-packed methamphetamine bags, Buprenorphine, marijuana, Oxycodone, glass smoking devices, a digital scale, large amount of Ziploc bags and packaging material, assorted methamphetamine and marijuana drug paraphernalia an altered/forged inspection sticker and $917, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Badeau’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 14 at Jacob’s office.