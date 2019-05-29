ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces a number of drug charges after a traffic stop led to a search of his Walnut Street residence.
Charges were filed by the St. Marys Police Department May 9 against Travis Allen Cauvel, 24, of St. Marys, for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police stopped a 2006 Subaru, operated by Thomas Alcorn, the evening of May 7. The vehicle was observed on Walnut Street, where ongoing drug activity has been reported. All of the vehicle’s passengers, including Alexis Pisani, Evan Shramek and Alcorn, reportedly were found to be under the influence of heroin and marijuana. Shramek also allegedly possessed several stamp bags of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a police interview, Shramek reportedly said he and Pisani purchased the two heroin bundles at 317 Walnut Street, which was known to be occupied by Paige Friedl and Cauvel. Shramek said he bought the heroin from Shramek for $200, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search warrant for the Walnut Street residence was executed May 8 and controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and cell phones were reportedly seized as evidence. Cauvel and two other people were present at the time, according to police. He was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and was taken into custody. Cauvel allegedly admitted to selling heroin to Shramek and Pisani earlier that day, and reportedly said more heroin was dropped off at his residence afterward.
Information retrieved from Cauvel’s phone showed he was involved in heroin distribution in the Elk County area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shramek, 22, of New York, faces possession charges. Friedl, 21, of St. Marys, also faces use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges in this case.
Cauvel is confined in the Elk County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.