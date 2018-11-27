A St. Marys man is facing charges after a series of phone calls led to an eventual confrontation with police.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Scott A Krug, 39, of 132 Atlantic St., St. Marys, repeatedly called police over a more than two hour period beginning at approximately 12:30 a.m. Nov. 23.
According to police, Krug exchanged frivolous, sometimes “belligerent” phone conversations with both emergency dispatch operators and police over a period of hours.
Prior to the calls, a neighbor had called to report a disturbance at the downstairs apartment at 132 Atlantic Street. At approximately 2:10 a.m., a neighbor again called, leading to police being dispatched to the scene. According to the affidavit, police calmed Krug down and he agreed to calm down and go to bed.
Approximately 40 minutes later, police were again dispatched to the downstairs apartment. According to the affidavit, police found Krug “had awoken and was screaming and cursing and throwing more items around.” Krug was asleep again at the time police arrived. According to the affidavit, they “did not wake him, with hopes he would stay asleep.”
At approximately 3:39 a.m., police were again dispatched in response to a report Krug had awoken and was behaving violently, according to the affidavit.
According to police, they found the upstairs neighbor and the tenant in the downstairs apartment on the porch, with Krug locked inside the downstairs apartment. They were let into the apartment and again tried to tell Krug to calm down.
During the confrontation, Krug allegedly put his hands toward an officer’s face and was pushed away. He fell to the floor and allegedly kicked at officers’ legs. According to police, while trying to control Krug, he is alleged to have repeatedly swung and kicked at officers before being informed he was under arrest and pulled to his feet. Additionally, he allegedly attempted to spit at the officer handcuffing him.
During the altercation, Krug is alleged to have made threats to harm and kill officers and their families.
Krug faces a felony charge of aggravated assault; misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; and summary charges of harassment.
Krug is currently being held in the Elk County Prison after being unable to post $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Krug is scheduled Dec. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
