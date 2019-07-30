ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces a felony drug charge after he allegedly sold heroin connected to an overdose.
Nathaniel Andrew Dietz, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with a felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
St. Marys Police officers were called to a drug-related overdose July 3, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Emergency responders and police arrived to find the victim in need of medical attention. The victim was eventually revived and transported to the hospital.
Officers reportedly recovered overdose evidence of three and a half stamp bags of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A followup interview with the victim reportedly confirmed the purchase of the four stamp bags of heroin from Dietz July 1 in the area of Washington Street in St. Marys.
Officers interviewed Dietz July 3, when he allegedly confirmed delivering four bags of heroin to the victim.
Dietz is confined in the Elk County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. July 30 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.