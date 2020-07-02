ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony drug charges after a June traffic stop resulted in the alleged seizure of several bundles of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
James Matthew McDonald, 47, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The City of St. Marys Police Department observed a Jeep Cherokee traveling on South St. Marys Street June 20, which reportedly had a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Rayne McDonald, and the passenger, James McDonald, who had more than one warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Upon requesting McDonald exit the Jeep, the officer observed him removing something from his front pocket, reportedly trying to place it in between the seat and center console, which he later found out was heroin. James McDonald was taken into custody.
A search resulted in the alleged seizure of 20 glassine stamp bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $935. A search of the Jeep also resulted in the seizure of five bundles of heroin and a small rubber band. McDonald also reportedly admitted to using a cell phone to purchase and distribute heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McDonald is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.