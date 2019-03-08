ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man faces charges after an argument with a woman led police to discover drugs and an illegally altered firearm.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, police received a report of threats made during an argument between the woman and Adam Parks Haight, 18, of 232 George St., upstairs apartment, on Feb. 26.
According to police, the woman told officers she had gotten into an argument with Haight on Feb. 21 or 22, during the course of which he pointed a gun at her. She noted the gun had a large scratch in it, which she showed police the location of utilizing a toy pistol. She also told police Haight had claimed to have purchased the gun for $150.
According to the affidavit, officers spoke with an individual who said he had a conversation with Haight the day prior in which the gun was discussed and Haight had offered to sell it. The individual described the gun as a black Taurus PT111, a 9 mm pistol.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartments at 232 George St. and seized a black bag from the downstairs apartment containing a pistol matching descriptions of the type and markings, including scratches, provided by the two individuals to whom they had spoken. The gun’s serial number was removed by the described scratch. The bag also contained three bags of marijuana weighing a total of 42.9 grams, small plastic bags, a digital scale, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.
The downstairs tenant told police Haight had dropped the bag off at his apartment and asked him to keep it there as there was “some stuff going on with his girlfriend,” according to the affidavit.
Haight faces felony charges of possessing a firearm with manufacturer number altered, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing for Haight is scheduled March 12 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
Haight had been being held in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
